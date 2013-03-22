(Adds details, comments, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY, March 22 Australian shares slipped 0.1
on Friday as gains in financials were offset by weakness in
miners, as investors waited to see if Cyprus could meet a
deadline on Monday to secure a bailout.
Blue-chip iron ore miners were weaker, with Rio Tinto Ltd
dropping 1.2 percent, while BHP Billiton Ltd
shed 0.1 percent.
Westpac Banking Corp led gains among banks, rising
1 percent. Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia
was flat.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was 4.9 points lower at
4,954.5 by 0010 GMT, extending losses into a fifth consecutive
session. The benchmark slipped 0.2 percent on Thursday.
"It's more this concern about what's happening in Cyprus,
said Juliette Saly, a market analyst at Commonwealth Securities.
"We did see some weakness come in from U.S. and European share
markets so it's more global concerns that are really weighing on
the market."
The European Union gave Cyprus until Monday to raise the
billions of euros it needs to clinch an international bailout or
face the collapse of its financial system and likely exit from
the euro currency zone.
Wall Street stocks fell and European shares dropped to a
two-week closing low on intensified worries about the effect of
Cyprus' troubles on the euro zone.
Oil miners fell, after crude oil prices dropped more than 1
percent as the worries about Cyprus and the euro zone revived
concerns about the outlook for petroleum demand.
Woodside Petroleum dropped 1 percent and Santos
lost 0.9 percent.
But gold miners were firmer, helping to cap broader losses
as the safe-haven bullion rose to its highest in nearly a month.
Newcrest Mining Ltd jumped 1.9 percent
and Regis Resources Ltd added 1.4 percent.
Elsewhere, defensives were moderately weaker. Top
telecommunications provider Telstra Ltd and blood
products maker CSL Ltd both fell 0.4 percent. Top
supermarket chain Woolworths Ltd slipped 0.2 percent,
but rival Coles-owner Wesfarmers rose 0.7 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1
percent or 3.4 points to 4,339.1.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Billabong International Ltd rose 3.6 percent to
A$0.72. The troubled Australian surfwear brand said it remains
in talks with two groups weighing $544 million bids for the
company - a statement that comes after the company's shares
plunged to a record low.

* Whitehaven Coal Ltd lost 2.9 percent to A$2.185
after the coal miner announced cost-cutting initiatives at its
Tarrawonga and Rocglen open cut mines, citing the continued
weakness in global coal prices.

* Leighton Holdings, Australia's largest
construction group, slumped 6.9 percent to A$20.19 after the
resignation of its chairman and two of its non-executive
directors.

(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)