China sets yuan midpoint at strongest level since Nov 10
SHANGHAI, June 1 China's central bank set the yuan midpoint at 6.8090 per dollar on Thursday, lifting it 543 pips from the previous day's rate to its strongest level since November 10.
(Updates to open)
SYDNEY, March 22 Australian shares fell 0.4 percent early on Friday as investors wait to see if Cyprus can meet a deadline on Monday to secure a bailout, with worries about the stability of the Australian government after a leadership crisis also hurting sentiment.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index lost 17.8 points to be at 4,941.6 by 2310 GMT. The benchmark slipped 0.2 percent on Thursday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent or 2.3 points to 4,340.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by John Mair)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 31 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it was taking a significant minority stake in OSIsoft LLC, a privately held maker of industrial software used to manage plants and factories.