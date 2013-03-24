SYDNEY, March 25 Australian shares may open
firmer on Monday, supported by investors looking for value buys
after last week's fall and a recovery in iron ore prices, but
sentiment will be hesitant while markets wait to see if Cyprus
can avert a banking crisis.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent
to 4,993, a 25.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark inched up 0.2 percent on
Friday, but fell 3 percent for the week.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index were nearly
flat at 4,342.4 in early trade.
* With Cyprus facing a Monday deadline to avert a collapse
of its banking system, President Nicos Anastasiades is meeting
with international lenders to try to craft a deal on a 10
billion euro ($13 billion) bailout after a first attempt
collapsed last week.
* U.S. stocks rose on Friday on optimism that a deal to bail
out Cyprus would be reached, but ended lower for the week for
just the second time this year.
* Spot iron ore prices were steady on Friday, recovering
from three-month lows hit last week, amid signals that buyers
from top importer China are keen on rebuilding stockpiles.
Copper rose, helped by bargain hunting and
consumer buying in China.
* Australia's Leighton Holdings Ltd has appointed
board member Bob Humphris as its new chairman to replace Stephen
Johns, who quit in a row with majority shareholder Hochtief
.
* Australia mall operator Westfield Group said on
Monday it had reached an agreement with O'Connor Capital
Partners on a joint venture investment in six Westfield regional
malls in the U.S. state of Florida.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2154 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1556.89 0.72% 11.090
USD/JPY 94.52 0.02% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9267 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1607.79 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE 93.71 0.00% 0.000
DOW JONES 14512.03 0.63% 90.54
ASIA ADRS 136.17 0.54% 0.73
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St rises on Cyprus deal hopes, but dips for week
* Oil gains, Brent premium to US crude narrowest since July
* Gold down as Cyprus fears ease, notches weekly gain
* Copper up on consumer buying, Cyprus bank deal
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)