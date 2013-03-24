SYDNEY, March 25 Australian shares rose 0.4
percent early on Monday, supported by bargain hunters after last
week's fall and a recovery in iron ore prices, but Cyprus
bailout talks weighed on sentiment.
With Cyprus facing a Monday deadline to avert a collapse of
its banking system, President Nicos Anastasiades is meeting with
international lenders to try to craft a deal on a 10 billion
euro ($13 billion) bailout after a first attempt collapsed last
week.
The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 20.5 points to 4,987.8
by 2316 GMT. The benchmark inched up 0.2 percent on Friday, but
fell 3 percent for the week.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was nearly flat
at 4,342.0.
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Stephen Coates)