SYDNEY, March 26 Australian shares are seen
falling on Tuesday following losses on Wall Street as investors
worry about the prospects for Cyprus and the euro zone, and
weaker metal prices may hit mining stocks.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.9 percent
to 4,960, a 30.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Monday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.2
percent, or 6.6 points to 4,347.4 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday on concerns about developments
in Cyprus and the euro zone, which wiped away earlier gains that
drove the S&P 500 index to less than a point away from its
record close.
* A rescue programme for Cyprus represents a new template
for resolving euro zone banking problems and other countries may
have to restructure their banking sectors, the head of the
region's finance ministers said.
* Copper fell on Monday as investors lost enthusiasm for the
Cyprus bailout, and were disappointed with modest demand growth
from top consumer China.
* Gold fell in heavy trade as the bailout deal for Cyprus
decreased the metal's safe-haven appeal.
* Reserve Bank Governor Glenn Stevens will speak at the
Australian Securities and Investments Commission Annual Forum on
Tuesday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2210 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1551.69 -0.33% -5.200
USD/JPY 94.15 0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9198 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1604.2 -0.04% -0.700
US CRUDE 94.77 -0.04% -0.040
DOW JONES 14447.75 -0.44% -64.28
ASIA ADRS 135.59 -0.43% -0.58
-------------------------------------------------------------
