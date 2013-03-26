(Adds details, comments)
SYDNEY, March 26 Australian shares finished the
session down 0.8 percent on Tuesday as blue-chip financials and
miners weighed on the market after weak metal prices and renewed
worries about the prospects for Cyprus and the euro zone hit
investor sentiment.
Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia posted the biggest
loss among banks, down 1 percent.
Blue chip iron ore miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio
Tinto Ltd lost 1.4 percent and 2.3 percent
respectively.
Euro zone finance ministers said the rescue programme agreed
for Cyprus on Monday was a new template for resolving euro zone
banking problems and other countries which may have to
restructure their banking sectors.
"Comments that the Cyprus resolution could be used as a
'template' for future bailouts shocked the markets and managed
to change the overnight accent and reverse our fortunes," said
Ben Taylor, sales trader at CMC Markets.
The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 40 points to finish the
session at 4,950.2. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Monday.
"Materials are taking the brunt of the selling," said Chris
Weston, chief market strategist at IG Markets.
"In the short term we will be watching last week's low of
4,927 where a break could potentially target 4,846, [which would
be] a 38.2 percent retracement of the November rally."
The market is currently up some 6.5 percent for the year,
enjoying a bull run bolstered by a strong earnings season and
receding global worries.
Gold miners were weaker after bullion fell in heavy trade
overnight as the bailout deal for Cyprus decreased the metal's
safe-haven appeal. Newcrest Mining Ltd lost 1.8 percent
while rival Regis Resources Ltd plunged 1.9 percent.
Oil miners were also weaker as Brent price gains were curbed
by caution about the Cyprus bailout and Europe's economy.
Santos fell 1.3 percent while Oil Search
Ltd finished flat.
Elsewhere, defensives were weaker. Supermarket giant
Woolworths Ltd slipped 0.1 percent while Wesfarmers
, owner of rival Coles, fell 0.4 percent. Top
telecommunications provider Telstra Ltd and blood
products maker CSL Ltd both fell 0.7 percent.
Trade in Australia's Sundance Resources 's was
suspended after the company said its suitor Hanlong would fail
to meet a deadline on Tuesday to supply credit approval for its
long-delayed $1.4 billion takeover offer, and would decide after
April 3 whether to scrap the deal.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index finished the
day inching up 0.1 percent or 5.3 points to 4,346.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)