SYDNEY, March 28 Australian shares are likely to open lower on Thursday, the last day of trade before the Easter holiday, following a subdued session on Wall Street amid ongoing concerns about the Cyprus financial crisis. * Local share price index futures dipped 0.3 percent to 4,991, a 4.0-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.9 percent on Wednesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent to 4,402.2 in early trade, backing off from a record high hit in the previous session. * U.S. stocks rebounded from early declines to close little changed on Wednesday, but investors were still worried about the chance of a run on Cypriot banks and its possible implications for other euro-zone lenders. * Iron ore hit its highest in almost two weeks on Wednesday as some Chinese mills rebuilt stockpiles, although upward momentum could be short-lived as steel producers curb output amid slow demand. * Copper fell on Wednesday due to a stronger dollar and concerns over the euro zone, while data was mixed out of the United States, the world's largest economy. * Australian construction firm Leighton Holdings Ltd said it has reached agreement with Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan for the sale of about 70 percent of its telecommunications assets. * Bluescope Steel Ltd, Australia's largest steel maker, said it has started its $1.36 billion metal joint venture with Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp after completing the sale of 50 percent of business. * Linc Energy Ltd said it has raised A$200 million in a convertible bonds issue. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2159 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1562.85 -0.06% -0.920 USD/JPY 94.37 -0.06% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8454 -- -0.066 SPOT GOLD 1604.85 0.00% 0.060 US CRUDE 96.69 0.11% 0.110 DOW JONES 14526.16 -0.23% -33.49 ASIA ADRS 136.30 0.30% 0.41 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends flat on late buying, Cyprus woes linger * Oil higher but rising crude inventories limit gains * Gold edges up on euro zone fears, Fed stimulus hopes * Copper falls on strong dollar, euro zone worries For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang)