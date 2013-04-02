(Adds details, comments)
SYDNEY, April 2 Australian shares ended 0.4
percent higher on Tuesday, driven by banks and defensive stocks
as investors looked for bargains after recent dips, but miners
remained pressured by worries about demand from China.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept its main cash rate
at a record low of 3.0 percent, but left open the possibility of
further easing if the economy failed to respond to past cuts.
The RBA statement triggered a very mild bid for equities, as
some investors had earlier thought the central bank would remove
its easing bias after a slew of better domestic data, said Chris
Weston, chief market strategist at IG Markets.
"However, the statement that accompanied the 'no change'
verdict was a carbon copy of last month's, and gave little
indication of a change of mindset from the RBA," Weston said.
The S&P/ASX 200 index added 19.0 points to close at
4,985.5, according to the latest data. The benchmark dropped 0.6
percent in the last trading day ahead of the Easter holidays.
"It's a very defensive-looking day. People are still happy
to build up equities today, but it's selective," Weston said.
"It's in the defensive nature sectors as well."
Australia's big four banks all ended higher, led by the
largest lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia, which
gained 1.4 percent.
Global miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd
fell 0.1 percent and 1.2 percent respectively, after
iron ore prices sank more than 2 percent on Monday.
Shares in rare earth producer Lynas Corp dived 9.8
percent to its lowest since June 2010. Analysts said the fall
may be related to China's latest warning of weak demand for rare
earths.
Energy stocks had a strong run on firmer oil prices.
Australia's biggest oil producer Woodside Petroleum Ltd
pushed up 0.5 percent, and smaller peer Origin Energy Ltd
gained 1.3 percent.
Toro Energy Ltd surged 13.0 percent after the
Australian government approved its plans to develop the Wiluna
uranium mine in the Western Australia state.
Consumer staples advanced, with supermarket chain Woolworth
Ltd gaining 1.7 percent and rival Coles-owner
Wesfarmers Ltd adding 1.3 percent.
The property sector climbed higher, led by a 3.3 percent
rise in Australia's second-largest property group Stockland Corp
Ltd.
Figures from property consultant RP Data-Rismark showed home
prices climbed 1.3 percent in March from February, suggesting
lower mortgage rates were breathing some life into the long
moribund housing market.
Australia's flagship airline Qantas Airways Ltd
gained 2.5 percent, after it said Competition Commission of
Singapore has approved its partnership with Emirates
Airline.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dropped 0.3
percent to 4,411.4.
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)