UPDATE 4-South Africa's Gordhan returns, says "let's wait and see" on sacking
* Gordhan case against Guptas starts (Adds media reports on Gordhan's removal, rand falls)
(Updates to open)
SYDNEY, April 3 Australian shares inched up 0.3 percent led by financials, following a rise on Wall Street overnight, but weakness in gold miners capped gains as investors awaited local trade data due out later on Wednesday.
Westpac Banking Corp led banks higher, rising 0.6 percent. Australia New Zealand Banking Group bucked the trend, slipping 0.3 percent.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 12.4 points at 4,997.9 by 2310 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent or 7.6 points to 4,419. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Gordhan case against Guptas starts (Adds media reports on Gordhan's removal, rand falls)
LONDON, March 28 Progress towards oil-market rebalancing and the need for an extension of production cuts by OPEC and non-OPEC countries has become the most contentious issue in the oil market.
COLOMBO, March 28 Sri Lankan shares closed slightly stronger on Tuesday, recovering from a more than one-year closing low hit in the previous session, as foreign investors bought battered stocks while block deals pushed the day's turnover to a one-month high.