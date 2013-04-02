SYDNEY, April 3 Australian shares may edge up on Wednesday after a rise on Wall Street overnight, though falling metal prices may drag miners down. Investors are awaiting local trade data due out later on Wednesday.

* Local share price index futures inched up 0.2 percent, a 2.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Tuesday.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 4,419.7 points in early trade.

* U.S. stocks rose to close at another record high on Tuesday, led by the healthcare sector after the government dropped plans to cut payments for some insurers, while factory orders data confirmed the economy is steadily improving.

* Copper fell 1 percent to a seven-month low on Tuesday as downbeat manufacturing data from the eurozone, the United States and China showed stuttering growth momentum in the top markets for metals.

* Gold fell 1.5 percent on Tuesday, its biggest one-day drop in more than a month, as equities rose, weakening bullion's safe-haven appeal.

* Investors may be cautious ahead of trade data due out at 0030 GMT.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2223 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1570.25 0.52% 8.080 USD/JPY 93.4 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8624 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1575.85 0.04% 0.610 US CRUDE 96.88 -0.32% -0.310 DOW JONES 14662.01 0.61% 89.16 ASIA ADRS 134.01 0.75% 1.00 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St climbs with health insurers, S&P nears high * Oil settles mixed on conerns about demand, U.S. pipeline * Gold down 1.5 pct on Wall Street gains, economic hopes * Copper falls to seven-month low as weak data dampens mood

