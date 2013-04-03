SYDNEY, April 4 Australian shares are seen
slipping at open on Thursday after Wall Street fell on
weaker-than-expected economic data, with lower copper and oil
prices set to drag on the index-heavy resources stocks.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.7 percent
to 4,919, a 38.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark fell 0.6 percent on
Wednesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged down
0.2 percent to 4,405.1 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 index
posting its biggest daily decline in more than a month, after a
weaker-than-expected survey of private employers raised concerns
about the strength of the economy.
* Copper fell to an eight-month low as concerns about the
global demand outlook for industrial metals, pushing speculators
to open more short positions ahead of a two-day holiday in
China.
* Price offers for imported iron ore in China were steady on
Wednesday, with most buyers hesitant to take up cargoes given
the volatile steel market.
* Iron ore exports to China from Australia's Port Hedland, a
strong indicator of Chinese industrial activity, jumped by 22
percent in March, from February, recovering from disruptions
caused by cyclones.
* Rio Tinto has hired Deutsche Bank to help sell
Australian coal assets worth billions of dollars, the Wall
Street Journal reported, as the company seeks to slash costs and
exit non-core and under-performing businesses.
* Fairfax Media Ltd announced changes to the
organizational and reporting structure of its
operations.
* Australian retail sales and building approvals data for
February will be released at 0030 GMT. They will give the market
an idea of momentum in the economy, after the central bank held
rates steady at a policy review earlier in the week.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2203 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1553.69 -1.05% -16.560
USD/JPY 93.04 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8158 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1557.04 -0.02% -0.310
US CRUDE 94.5 0.05% 0.050
DOW JONES 14550.35 -0.76% -111.66
ASIA ADRS 132.49 -1.14% -1.52
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St falls on signs of weak economy, North Korea
* Oil falls hard after US crude stocks near record
* Gold hits 9-month low as crude and equities slump
* Copper falls to 8-month low on demand concerns
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)