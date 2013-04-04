China sets yuan midpoint at strongest level since Nov 10
SHANGHAI, June 1 China's central bank set the yuan midpoint at 6.8090 per dollar on Thursday, lifting it 543 pips from the previous day's rate to its strongest level since November 10.
SYDNEY, April 4 Australian shares dropped 0.9 percent on Thursday, pulled down by weaker commodities' prices and broader concern over rising tensions on the Korean peninsula.
Strong Australian retail and building data failed to lift the market.
Gold stocks were hit hard after bullion dropped to a ten-month low, with the world's No 3 gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd dropping 5.2 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 44.2 points to close at 4,913.5, according to the latest data. The benchmark dropped 0.6 percent on Wednesday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index ended 0.4 higher at 4,430.2.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 31 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it was taking a significant minority stake in OSIsoft LLC, a privately held maker of industrial software used to manage plants and factories.