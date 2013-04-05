(Adds details, comments)
SYDNEY, April 5 Australian shares finished the
session 0.5 percent lower on Friday, retreating from early gains
after an unexpected jump in U.S. weekly jobless claims stoked
worries ahead of U.S. employment data later in the day.
The declines came after modest gains in early trading on the
back of aggressive new stimulus policies from the Bank of Japan.
Financials finished the session weaker, with top lender, the
Commonwealth Bank of Australia, dragging banks down the
most, losing 1.7 percent.
"After having opened modestly higher, the ASX 200 has
struggled to hold on to its early gains as the financials
weighed," said Stan Shamu, market strategist at IG Markets.
The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 22.1 points to finish the
session at 4,891.4. The last time the index traded below 4,900
points was on February 6. The benchmark fell 1.5 percent for the
week, a fourth consecutive week of losses.
"The move lower in Australian equities showed some signs of
position squaring leading up to the U.S. jobs report," said Tim
Waterer, senior trader at CMC Markets.
"Traders are not exactly being filled with confidence by the
indicators of the U.S. so far this week."
Traders are cautious after manufacturing and employment data
were short of the mark, raising questions about the pace of the
U.S. recovery, Waterer noted.
Global iron ore miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio
Tinto Ltd climbed 1.5 percent and 1.8 percent
respectively on prospects of continued demand in China.
Economic growth in China, the world's top buyer of iron ore,
is expected to slow to a rate of around 7 percent a year for the
rest of the decade, but its demand for resources will continue
to fuel growth in Western Australia, the premier of the
resource-rich state said in an interview.
Gold miners were firmer, with Newcrest Mining Ltd
and Regis Resources Ltd rising 1.7 percent and 2.9
percent.
Defensives fell with supermarket operators Woolworths Ltd
and rival Coles-owner Wesfarmers Ltd losing
1.8 percent and 1.5 percent respectively. Blood products maker
CSL Ltd was down 1.3 percent and top telecommunications
company Tesltra Ltd slipped 0.2 percent.
Top airline Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd dropped
4.7 percent after announcing its preliminary operating
statistics. Domestic operations saw a revenue load factor fall
1.3 points in February.
Shares in Billabong International Ltd were
suspended as revised takeover offers came in considerably lower
than indicative bids. According to the Australian Financial
Review on Friday, the highest valuing the battered surfwear firm
received was only at A$287 million ($300 million).
Shares in Sundance Resources Ltd were in voluntary
suspension as outcomes of its consultations with Hanlong are
being drafted and documented.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index finished the
session up 0.1 percent or 2.8 points to 4,433.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)