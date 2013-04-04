Australian shares are likely to rise on Friday, pushed higher by
the Bank of Japan's new aggressive policies to jump-start the
Japanese economy, news that nudged Wall Street into positive
territory at the close of day.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent
to 4,928, a 14.52 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark fell 44.2 points to 4,913.48.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2
percent to 4,421.26 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday after the
Bank of Japan announced aggressive, market-lifting policies to
jump-start its economy, but weak U.S. jobs data capped gains.
* Copper bounced from an eight-month low on Thursday as the
euro recovered against the dollar, but doubts remained over the
prospects for industrial metals as physical demand remains weak
and inventories are at multi-year highs.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2145 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1559.98 0.4% 6.290
USD/JPY 96.36 0.03% 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.766 -- -0.050
SPOT GOLD 1553.3 -0.26% -4.050
US CRUDE 93.26 0.00% 0.000
DOW JONES 14606.11 0.38% 55.76
ASIA ADRS 135.89 2.57% 3.40
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St rises after BOJ move, but U.S. jobs data a drag
* Oil extends fall on jobless, claims, Brent at 5-mth low
* Gold hits 10-month low despite Japan stimulus, ECB cut
* Copper soars from 8-month low, demand worries linger
