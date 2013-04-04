Australian shares are likely to rise on Friday, pushed higher by the Bank of Japan's new aggressive policies to jump-start the Japanese economy, news that nudged Wall Street into positive territory at the close of day. * Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent to 4,928, a 14.52 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 44.2 points to 4,913.48. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent to 4,421.26 in early trade. * U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday after the Bank of Japan announced aggressive, market-lifting policies to jump-start its economy, but weak U.S. jobs data capped gains. * Copper bounced from an eight-month low on Thursday as the euro recovered against the dollar, but doubts remained over the prospects for industrial metals as physical demand remains weak and inventories are at multi-year highs. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2145 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1559.98 0.4% 6.290 USD/JPY 96.36 0.03% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.766 -- -0.050 SPOT GOLD 1553.3 -0.26% -4.050 US CRUDE 93.26 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 14606.11 0.38% 55.76 ASIA ADRS 135.89 2.57% 3.40 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St rises after BOJ move, but U.S. jobs data a drag * Oil extends fall on jobless, claims, Brent at 5-mth low * Gold hits 10-month low despite Japan stimulus, ECB cut * Copper soars from 8-month low, demand worries linger For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)