CORRECTED-China May official services PMI rises to 54.5 vs 54.0 in April
BEIJING, May 31 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in May from the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.
SYDNEY, April 8 Australian shares may open under pressure on Monday after U.S. stocks fell on weaker-than-expected jobs data and as lower copper and oil prices drag on resource stocks, with investors also watching reaction to the Bank of Japan's stimulus. * Local share price index futures edged down 0.1 percent to 4,890, a 1.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Friday to its lowest close in two months. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index shed 3.9 points to 4,429.0 in early trade. * U.S. stocks ended their worst week this year with losses on Friday after a weaker-than-expected jobs report undermined confidence in the economy and first-quarter earnings growth. * Copper fell on Friday to within sight of the eight-month lows after the U.S. jobs data spooked investors about the state of the world's largest economy. * Expectations that China's steel demand will pick up pace in the second quarter could boost buying interest for iron ore when Chinese buyers return from holiday on Monday. * Sundance Resources is poised to walk away from a $1.4 billion takeover by China's Hanlong Group, analysts said, after the deal was blighted by a series of regulatory hurdles, financing problems and market volatility. * Australia's job advertisements for March will be due at 0130GMT. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2212 GMT ---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1553.28 -0.43% -6.700 USD/JPY 98.47 0.64% 0.630 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7145 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1581.64 0.01% 0.140 US CRUDE 92.89 0.20% 0.190 DOW JONES 14565.25 -0.28% -40.86 ASIA ADRS 135.54 -0.26% -0.35 -------------------------------------------------------------- * S&P posts 2013's worst weekly drop on jobs data * Brent crude settles lower, drops 5.4 pct week-on-week * Gold rallies as weak U.S. jobs data affirms Fed easing * Copper slides after weak U.S. jobs report For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)
SINGAPORE, May 31 Total bank lending in Singapore in April rose 7.0 percent from a year earlier, helped by increases in loans to financial institutions as well as housing and bridging loans, central bank data showed on Wednesday.