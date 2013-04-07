SYDNEY, April 8 Australian shares may open under pressure on Monday after U.S. stocks fell on weaker-than-expected jobs data and as lower copper and oil prices drag on resource stocks, with investors also watching reaction to the Bank of Japan's stimulus. * Local share price index futures edged down 0.1 percent to 4,890, a 1.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Friday to its lowest close in two months. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index shed 3.9 points to 4,429.0 in early trade. * U.S. stocks ended their worst week this year with losses on Friday after a weaker-than-expected jobs report undermined confidence in the economy and first-quarter earnings growth. * Copper fell on Friday to within sight of the eight-month lows after the U.S. jobs data spooked investors about the state of the world's largest economy. * Expectations that China's steel demand will pick up pace in the second quarter could boost buying interest for iron ore when Chinese buyers return from holiday on Monday. * Sundance Resources is poised to walk away from a $1.4 billion takeover by China's Hanlong Group, analysts said, after the deal was blighted by a series of regulatory hurdles, financing problems and market volatility. * Australia's job advertisements for March will be due at 0130GMT. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2212 GMT ---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1553.28 -0.43% -6.700 USD/JPY 98.47 0.64% 0.630 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7145 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1581.64 0.01% 0.140 US CRUDE 92.89 0.20% 0.190 DOW JONES 14565.25 -0.28% -40.86 ASIA ADRS 135.54 -0.26% -0.35 -------------------------------------------------------------- * S&P posts 2013's worst weekly drop on jobs data * Brent crude settles lower, drops 5.4 pct week-on-week * Gold rallies as weak U.S. jobs data affirms Fed easing * Copper slides after weak U.S. jobs report For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)