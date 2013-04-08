(Adds details, comments, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY, April 8 Australian shares retreated from
early morning gains to edge up 0.1 percent as some global
miners posted modest gains, although buying interest was sparse
afer new data showed a dip in local job advertising.
Australian job advertisements in newspapers and on the
Internet pulled back in March after two months of gains,
suggesting firms are still cautious of hiring despite evidence
of a revival in consumer demand.
"The ANZ job advertisements (series) showed a fall of 1.5
percent in March, that was probably one of the triggers [for the
market pulling back from early gains]," said Stan Shamu, market
strategist at IG Markets.
"The bearish comments from the ANZ job ads and possibly some
profit taking drove the market lower."
The S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 4.8 points, to
4,896.2 by 0158 GMT after reaching an intraday high of 4,914
points. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Friday to its lowest
close in two months.
"The early tone may be supported by the fact that our market
has lost considerable ground already," said Ric Spooner, chief
market analyst at CMC Markets.
"[It may] also be because U.S. markets managed to finish off
well off their lows on Friday."
U.S. stocks ended their worst week this year with losses on
Friday after a weaker-than-expected jobs report undermined
confidence in the economy and first-quarter earnings growth.
BHP Billiton Ltd and Iluka Resources Ltd
climbed 1.4 percent and 1.9 percent respectively. Rio Tinto
bucked the trend, dropping 1.5 percent.
The miners were also likely helped by expectations that no.1
importer China's steel demand will pick up pace in the second
quarter.
Gold miners were firmer after bullion rallied over 1.5
percent on Friday, its biggest one-day gain since November, as
disappointing U.S. job data fuelled expectations the Federal
Reserve will continue its bullion-friendly bond purchases.
Newcrest Mining Ltd and Regis Resources Ltd
rallied 1.1 percent and 3.8 percent respectively.
Banks were moderately stronger with Westpac Banking Corp
and Australia New Zealand Banking group both inching up
0.1 percent. National Australia Bank slipped 0.1
percent.
China authorised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
and Westpac to be market makers for the direct trading
of China's yuan and the Australian dollar, Australian Prime
Minister Julia Gillard said on Monday.
Defensives were mixed. Top supermarket chain Woolworths Ltd
and top telecoms provider Telstra Ltd both
slipped 0.2 percent. Blood products maker CSL Ltd
climbed 0.9 percent while gas utility Origin Energy
added 1.7 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.8
percent, or 33.8 points, to 4,399.2.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Shares in Sundance Resources were suspended. The
company is poised to walk away from a $1.4 billion takeover by
China's Hanlong Group, analysts said, after the deal was
blighted by a series of regulatory hurdles, financing problems
and market volatitlity.
(0203 GMT)
* Australia's top airline Qantas Ltd lost 2.6
percent to A$1.715 amid rising fears the bird-flu virus would
affect air travel, according to research analysts at Foster
Stockbroking.
The H7N0 virus which was previously known only to infect
birds has mutated to affect humans, with the death toll from the
virus rising to six, Chinese authorities said.
(0203 GMT)
* Wesfarmers Ltd rose 0.6 percent to A$40.08 after
it appointed supermarket giant Coles' executive Stuart Machin as
managing director of Target, one of Australia's biggest
retailers.
(0204 GMT)
