SYDNEY, April 8 Australian shares rose 0.3 percent on Monday as investors bought into oversold stocks, while sentiment was bolstered by a jump in Tokyo shares after the Japanese central bank wasted no time in implementing its new monetary expansion measures.

Tokyo's Nikkei share average climbed almost 3 percent to a near five-year closing high on Monday as investors cheered the Bank of Japan's move to begin buying longer-dated bonds immediately to combat deflation.

"Certainly Japan, which has had a stellar few sessions, has really supported local sentiment," said Juliette Saly, a stock market analyst at Commonwealth Securities. "Also, I think we were more oversold than we really needed to be last week."

Financials rose, led by Westpac Banking Corp, which gained 0.9 percent.

BHP Billiton Ltd climbed 1.3 percent and Iluka Resources Ltd rose 1.9 percent, although Rio Tinto Ltd bucked the trend and dropped 1.4 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 14.1 points to finish at 4,905.5. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Friday to its lowest close in two months.

"The buying witnessed today was far from rampant with traders aware that potential near time obstacles lie in wait, not the least of which being the upcoming U.S. earnings season," said Tim Waterer, senior trader at CMC Markets.

Gold miners were firmer after bullion rallied more than 1.5 percent on Friday, its biggest one-day gain since November, after disappointing U.S. jobs data fuelled expectations the Federal Reserve would continue its bullion-friendly bond purchases

Newcrest Mining Ltd advanced 2 percent and Perseus Mining Ltd surged 4.8 percent.

Defensives were mostly firmer. Top supermarket chain Woolworths Ltd added 0.3 percent and blood products maker CSL Ltd gained 0.7 percent. Gas utility Origin Energy rose 0.9 percent. Wesfarmers Ltd rose 0.5 percent after it appointed supermarket giant Coles' executive Stuart Machin as managing director of Target, one of Australia's biggest retailers.

But top telecoms provider Telstra Ltd lost 0.9 percent.

Australian job advertisements in newspapers and on the Internet pulled back in March after two months of gains, suggesting firms are still cautious of hiring despite evidence of a revival in consumer demand.

U.S. stocks ended their worst week this year with losses on Friday after a weaker-than-expected jobs report undermined confidence in the economy and first-quarter earnings growth.

China authorised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Westpac to be market makers for the direct trading of China's yuan and the Australian dollar, Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard said on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index closed down 0.8 percent or 35.8 points at 4,397.2.