SYDNEY, April 8 Australian shares rose 0.3
percent on Monday as investors bought into oversold stocks,
while sentiment was bolstered by a jump in Tokyo shares after
the Japanese central bank wasted no time in implementing its new
monetary expansion measures.
Tokyo's Nikkei share average climbed almost 3 percent to a
near five-year closing high on Monday as investors cheered the
Bank of Japan's move to begin buying longer-dated bonds
immediately to combat deflation.
"Certainly Japan, which has had a stellar few sessions, has
really supported local sentiment," said Juliette Saly, a stock
market analyst at Commonwealth Securities. "Also, I think we
were more oversold than we really needed to be last week."
Financials rose, led by Westpac Banking Corp, which
gained 0.9 percent.
BHP Billiton Ltd climbed 1.3 percent and Iluka
Resources Ltd rose 1.9 percent, although Rio Tinto Ltd
bucked the trend and dropped 1.4 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index added 14.1 points to finish at
4,905.5. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Friday to its lowest
close in two months.
"The buying witnessed today was far from rampant with
traders aware that potential near time obstacles lie in wait,
not the least of which being the upcoming U.S. earnings season,"
said Tim Waterer, senior trader at CMC Markets.
Gold miners were firmer after bullion rallied more than 1.5
percent on Friday, its biggest one-day gain since November,
after disappointing U.S. jobs data fuelled expectations the
Federal Reserve would continue its bullion-friendly bond
purchases
Newcrest Mining Ltd advanced 2 percent and Perseus
Mining Ltd surged 4.8 percent.
Defensives were mostly firmer. Top supermarket chain
Woolworths Ltd added 0.3 percent and blood products
maker CSL Ltd gained 0.7 percent. Gas utility Origin
Energy rose 0.9 percent. Wesfarmers Ltd rose
0.5 percent after it appointed supermarket giant Coles'
executive Stuart Machin as managing director of Target, one of
Australia's biggest retailers.
But top telecoms provider Telstra Ltd lost 0.9
percent.
Australian job advertisements in newspapers and on the
Internet pulled back in March after two months of gains,
suggesting firms are still cautious of hiring despite evidence
of a revival in consumer demand.
U.S. stocks ended their worst week this year with losses on
Friday after a weaker-than-expected jobs report undermined
confidence in the economy and first-quarter earnings growth.
China authorised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
and Westpac to be market makers for the direct trading
of China's yuan and the Australian dollar, Australian Prime
Minister Julia Gillard said on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index closed down 0.8
percent or 35.8 points at 4,397.2.
