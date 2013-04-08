(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 8 Australian shares rose 0.3 percent on Monday, as investors bought into oversold stocks while sentiment was also bolstered by strong gains for the Nikkei average after the Bank of Japan wasted no time in implementing its bold monetary expansion measures.

Financials finished the session firmer, led by Westpac Banking Corp which was the biggest gainer in the sector, up 0.9 percent.

BHP Billiton Ltd and Iluka Resources Ltd climbed 1.3 percent and 1.9 percent respectively. Rio Tinto Ltd bucked the trend, dropping 1.4 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 14.1 points to close at 4,905.5 according to the latest data. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Friday to its lowest close in two months. The Nikkei ended 2.8 percent higher at 13,192.59, its highest closing level since August 2008.

The BOJ conducted its first government bond buying operations on Monday and said it will buy 1 trillion yen of JGBs with maturities of between five and 10 years, and 200 billion yen of bonds with maturities exceeding 10 years.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index finished the session 0.8 percent, or 35.8 points lower at 4,397.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)