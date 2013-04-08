Australian shares are set to open higher, after Wall Street and
metals prices rose and U.S. aluminium giant Alcoa kicked
off the U.S. reporting season by beating earnings forecasts.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent
to 4,929.0, a 23.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Monday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 3.6
points to 4,400.8 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks ended a volatile session higher on Monday as
investors looked ahead to an earnings season expected to show
modest growth despite concerns about the economy's health.
* Copper rose on Monday, rebounding from falls the previous
week, as the euro gained ground against the dollar and a strike
in Chile raised concerns over temporary supply constraints. Gold
fell as investors took profits following a rally last Friday.
* Shares in Sundance Resources will resume trading
following a three-week halt after it finally terminated a $1.4
billion takeover by private Chinese firm Hanlong Group and said
late on Monday it was in talks with other parties.
* Struggling TV broadcaster Ten Network Holdings
reports first-half earnings.
* Surfwear retailer Billabong International may
announce a A$287 million ($298 million) takeover by a consortium
led by its former U.S. chief, Paul Naude, according to media
reports.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2239 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1563.07 0.63% 9.790
USD/JPY 99.52 0.17% 0.170
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7452 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1572.85 -0.02% -0.240
US CRUDE 93.44 0.09% 0.080
DOW JONES 14613.48 0.33% 48.23
ASIA ADRS 136.81 0.93% 1.27
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St closes higher, Alcoa volatile after results
* Crude edges up, Brent premium to WTI lowest since June
* Gold falls on US equities gain, Soros comment
* Copper rebounds on strong euro, Chile strike supports
