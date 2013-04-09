(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 9 Australian shares jumped 1.5 percent in their biggest single-day rise in three weeks on Tuesday, led by miners and financials after Wall Street stocks gained overnight and data from China showed inflation had eased.

China's annual consumer inflation eased to 2.1 percent in March from 3.2 percent in February, leaving policymakers room to keep monetary conditions loose to support an economic recovery.

Westpac Banking Corp, the biggest gainer among financials, climbed 2.6 percent.

Among miners, BHP Billiton Ltd added 1.4 percent and Rio Tinto Ltd jumped 3.5 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 71.3 points at 4,976.8, according to the latest data. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Monday, snapping three sessions of losses.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index finished the session virtually flat, or 2 points lower, at 4,395.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)