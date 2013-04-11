China stocks rise sharply after securities regulator restricts share selling
SHANGHAI, May 31 China stocks rose sharply in early trade on Wednesday after regulators tightened rules regulating share sales by listed companies' major shareholders.
SYDNEY, April 11 Australian shares rose 0.6 percent on Thursday, led by the financial sector as investor sentiment was buoyed by the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 marking historical highs overnight.
In the banking sector, Westpac Banking Corp rallied 1.2 percent while top lender the Commonwealth Bank of Australia climbed 1 percent.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 28.2 points to 4,996.2 by 0012. The index fell 0.2 percent on Wednesday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent or 17.3 points to 4,437.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
HONG KONG, May 31 Hong Kong-listed Zall Group Ltd, a developer of shopping malls and warehouses, said it would issue new shares worth HK$1.5 billion ($190 million) to an investment fund, aiming to repay debt and increase its general working capital.