SYDNEY, April 12 Australian shares are expected
to close the week on a high on Friday after yet another record
night for U.S. stocks, with the mining sector likely benefiting
from higher copper prices.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent,
a 14.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark rose 0.8 percent on Thursday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.1
percent or 4.1 points to 4,413.7 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks rose for a fourth straight day on Thursday,
sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 to new
closing highs as positive data on the labor market and an
encouraging retail outlook eased recent conerns about economic
growth.
* Gold rose overnight as a drop in the dollar triggered
bargain hunting after the previous session's sharp decline on
news of possible gold sales by Cyprus and uncertainty over
Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus.
* Copper prices rose on a weaker dollar and after strong
U.S. jobs data lifted sentiment about the outlook for global
metals demand.
* Oil prices settled lower after the International Energy
Agency (IEA) trimmed its forecast for oil demand growth this
year, the third of the world's top forecasters to do so at a
time of growing supplies.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2243 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1593.37 0.36% 5.640
USD/JPY 99.69 0.02% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7913 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1560.73 0.00% -0.010
US CRUDE 93.47 -0.04% -0.040
DOW JONES 14865.14 0.42% 62.90
ASIA ADRS 141.49 1.29% 1.80
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St gains for 4th day, but weak tech hurts NASDAQ
* Oil settles lower as demand view dims, inventory rises
* Gold rebounds from 1-week low as dollar slips
* Copper bounces on strong U.S. jobs data, weak dollar
