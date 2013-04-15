(Updates to open)
SYDNEY, April 15 Australian shares dropped 0.9
percent early on Monday, following a sharp drop in commodities
prices, and as investors awaited cautiously for a slew of data
from China, including GDP figures, due out later in the session.
Miners were hit by weaker commodities prices, with gold
miners particularly hard hit after gold prices sank on Friday.
Australia's biggest gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd
plunged 5.9 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index had lost 43.1 points to
4,970.4 by 0023 GMT. The benchmark edged up 0.1 percent on
Friday.
China will release a slew of key economic data on Monday,
including GDP, industrial production and retail sales.
Domestic investors will be keenly watching out for
clues on the health of the world's second largest economy, which
is Australia's biggest export market, and big importer of the
country's resources.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index shed 1.0 points
to 4,434.8.
