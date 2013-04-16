(Updates to open)

SYDNEY, April 16 Australian shares fell 0.8 percent in early trade on Tuesday, adding to the previous day's losses after growth in top metals consumer China unexpectedly stumbled in the first quarter and gold prices collapsed.

The bombing of the Boston Marathon, where two people were killed and dozens injured in what a White House official called an "act of terror", also hurt market sentiment.

Global miners Rio Tinto Ltd and BHP Billiton Ltd dropped 2.9 percent and 3 percent respectively.

Gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd slumped 7.2 percent.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index lost 39.8 points to 4,928.1 by 0010 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.9 percent on Monday, its biggest one-day loss since March 18.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dropped 1 percent to 4,410.6. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Stephen Coates)