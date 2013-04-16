(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 16 Australian shares recovered early losses to finish 0.3 percent lower on Tuesday, after gold prices slumped and data showing growth stumbled in top export market China underscored global worries.

Market sentiment was also hurt by the bombings at the Boston Marathon, where three people were killed and more than 100 injured in what a White House official called an "act of terror".

Gold miners were routed. Evolution Mining Ltd slumped 18.1 percent, Newcrest Mining Ltd dropped 5.1 percent and Regis Resources Ltd lost 2.5 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 17.1 points to finish at 4,950.8 after falling to a low of 4,914 during the session, according to the latest data. The benchmark fell 0.9 percent on Monday, its biggest one-day loss since March 18.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index finished the session 0.6 percent, or 26.9 points lower, to 4,427.8. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)