SYDNEY, April 16 Australian shares pared some of
their early losses to finish 0.3 percent lower on Tuesday, as
miners underperformed following a broad rout in commodities
markets the previous session after growth in top export market
China stumbled.
Market sentiment was also hurt by the bombing of the Boston
Marathon, where three people were killed and more than 100
injured in what a White House official called an "act of
terror".
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 17.1 points to finish at
4,950.8. The market recovered from an intraday low of 4,914 as
U.S. stock futures rose and as gold and other commodities
rebounded from a massive selloff overnight. The benchmark fell
0.9 percent on Monday, its biggest one-day loss since March 18.
"U.S. futures have turned positive and this has been a major
factor for the region," said Stan Shamu, market strategist at IG
Markets.
"The fact is we have central banks committed to maintaining
ultra-loose policies in order to resuscitate the global economy
and this will help underpin equities."
The broad rout in commodities overnight, led by gold
tumbling another $125 per ounce on Monday in its biggest-ever
daily loss, weighed on sentiment.
Gold rebounded 1 percent on Tuesday, but investors
frustrated by the metal's lacklustre performance remained
cautious amid fears of central bank sales and global growth.
Gold miners were routed. Evolution Mining Ltd
slumped 18.1 percent, Newcrest Mining Ltd lost 5.1
percent and Regis Resources Ltd dropped 2.5 percent.
The economic recovery in China, Australia's biggest export
market, unexpectedly stumbled in the first three months of 2013
with slowing factory output and investment spending forcing
analysts to start slashing full-year forecasts.
"I think in the medium term chances are that we will move
lower," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.
"For the next few days I think that reaction to the U.S.
housing and industrial production as well as quarterly
production reports from our mining companies will be a key in
whether the market can consolidate for a while around here or
whether we keep falling."
Global miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto
fell 0.5 percent and 0.2 percent respectively.
Mining services firms also lost out, with Monadelphous
falling 0.5 percent while NRW Holdings Ltd
sank 7.8 percent. Shares in Ausdrill Ltd were in a
trading halt pending an announcement regarding the company's
earnings guidance.
Defensives helped contain broader losses. Consumer staples
Woolworths Ltd climbed 0.9 percent while rival
Wesfarmers finished flat. Top telecommunications
provider Telstra Ltd rose 0.9 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 finished 0.6 percent or 26.9
points lower at 4,427.8.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)