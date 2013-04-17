(Updates to open) SYDNEY, April 17 Australian shares rose 0.7 percent in early trade on Wednesday, helped by a rebound in metal prices, higher iron ore production from BHP Billiton Ltd and encouraging data in the United States. BHP edged up 0.3 percent, after the global miner said its March quarter iron ore production was up 6 percent and it anticipated the annualized production rate approaching 200 million tonnes for the June 2013 quarter. Fortescue Metals Group added 1.1 percent. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index added 33.9 points to 4,984.7 by 0010 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on Tuesday. U.S. stocks jumped more than 1 percent on Tuesday, a day after their worst decline since November, as gold prices rebounded and earnings from Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson improved the outlook for first-quarter results. Inflation data, which reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus plan in place, added to bullish sentiment. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.7 percent to 4,458.7. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)