SYDNEY, April 18 Australian shares fell 0.7
percent in late morning trade on Thursday, as investor sentiment
was hit by a sharp drop in commodities prices and increasing
worries about global growth and demand for Australia's raw
materials.
Big miners were a drag on the index. BHP Billiton
sunk 3.4 percent and Rio Tinto Ltd dropped 3.6 percent,
after copper sank more than 3 percent overnight and iron ore was
pressured as Shanghai steel futures dropped for a fourth
straight day.
With commodities prices falling sharply, weighed by worries
over global growth, the resources-heavy Australian market has
come under pressure, said Shane Oliver, head of investment
strategy at AMP Capital Investors.
"Markets are gradually realizing that the long-term
commodity boom, or super cycle some people call, that started
around the turn of the century is now over," Oliver said.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index had lost 34.8 points
to 4,969.8 by 0145 GMT. The benchmark rose 1.1 percent on
Wednesday. Broad losses on Wall Street overnight also kept
buyers at bay.
The Australian market has been on the backfoot in recent
sessions as soft data from the United States and the
resource-rich nation's biggest export market China hit
sentiment.
Financials and some domestic consumer stocks traded higher,
as investors fled cyclical stocks such as miners and energy
stocks.
"There is ongoing demand for yield-bearing stocks perceived
to be defensive in nature," Oliver said, noting that investors
tend to buy into these stocks at times of uncertainty.
Australia's big four banks all gained, led by a 0.8 percent
rise in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group. The
No. 1 lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia rose 0.3
percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.4
percent, or 19.2 points, to 4,459.0.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Fortescue Metals Group, Australia's third-biggest
iron ore miner, tumbled 4.0 percent to A$3.57, hit by the broad
declines in miners. The stock's fall came despite an improvement
of 20.2 million tonnes of iron ore shipments in the quarter
ended March 31, up 3 percent from the previous quarter and 60
percent from a year ago.
Fortescue said daily Chinese steel production was matching
demand, despite a broader slowdown in economic growth.
(0137 GMT)
* Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd rose 0.9 percent to
A$42.28, after the mining-to-retail group said its Coles
supermarkets posted improved quarterly sales results, driven by
strong volume growth and competitive grocery prices.
(0139 GMT)
* Australia's biggest telecommunication company Telstra
added 0.9 percent A$4.87, its highest since May 2008,
after it said it secured a A$1.1 billion ($1.1 billion),
six-year contract to overhaul communications for Australia's
Defence Department.
(0141 GMT)
* Woodside Petroleum Ltd, Australia's top oil and
gas company, was down 1.1 percent to A$34.69, despite reporting
a 55 percent rise in first-quarter production on Thursday,
boosted by its flagship Pluto liquefied natural gas (LNG)
project.
(0142 GMT)
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)