(Updates to close) SYDNEY, April 19 Australian shares ended 0.2 percent higher on Friday, as mining stocks rebounded on short-covering after the recent sell-off in commodities eased, but investors remain cautious due to concerns over global growth. Global miner BHP Billiton rebounded 2.5 percent while rival Rio Tinto Ltd climbed 4.3 percent. Gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd advanced 4.8 percent after a sharp decline in recent sessions. The S&P/ASX 200 index added 7.5 points to 4,931.9, according to the latest data. The resources-heavy index posted a 1.6 percent loss for the week, on the back of the aggressive sell-off in commodities. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index shed 0.1 percent to 4,444.5, paring some losses made earlier. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)