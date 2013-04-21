MELBOURNE, April 22 Australian shares are set to
open slightly higher on Monday after Wall Street and gold prices
picked up last Friday following a volatile week when markets
were rocked by global growth concerns.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent
to 4,937.0, an 11-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close on Friday. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on
Friday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent to 4452.9 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks rose on Friday as earnings from Google
and other companies lifted tech shares, but the gains
weren't enough to stop the S&P 500 from suffering its worst week
since November.
* Copper fell on Friday and showed its biggest weekly
decline since 2011 on concerns about global growth, after
surprisingly weak economic data, as well as rising inventories
and mine supply. Gold rose rose 0.6 percent.
* OZ Minerals may come under pressure after cutting
its copper production forecast for 2013 to 82,000-88,000 tonnes,
and reporting cash costs had risen in the March quarter to $1.85
a pound, well above guidance between $1.50 and $1.65 a pound.
* Arafura Resources said it is looking to slash
capital costs by up to $1 billion on its Nolans rare earths
project in a bid to attract financing in a market where rare
earths prices have remained weak and capital has dried up.
