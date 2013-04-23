(In paragraph 3 corrects NAB's gain to 1.3 percent, not 3
percent, and in paragraph 4 corrects Santos's rise to 3 percent,
not 9.7 percent.)
SYDNEY, April 23 Australian shares rose 1
percent on Tuesday led by finance and energy shares as Wall
Street rallied overnight, but gains were capped by news of
weaker Chinese manufacturing activity in April.
Growth in China's vast factory sector dipped in April as new
export orders shrank, a preliminary survey of factory managers
showed on Tuesday, suggesting the economy still faces formidable
global headwinds into the second quarter.
Financials underpinned the index, with Australia and New
Zealand Banking Corp. climbing 2.2 percent while
National Australia Bank added 1.3 percent.
Energy stocks were higher after Woodside Petroleum Ltd
soared 9.7 percent when its board declared a special
dividend of A$0.63 per share. Santos Ltd
jumped 3 percent.
"People expect the RBA (Reserve Bank of Australia) to cut
interest rates further in response to what's happening in
China," said Damien Boey, equity strategist at Credit Suisse.
"So no surprise that the domestically-driven sector and the
bond proxies in the Australian market have outperformed today.
The data from China, Australia's biggest export market,
weighed on mining stocks. BHP Billiton Ltd dropped 1.1
percent while rival iron ore miner Rio Tinto Ltd
plummeted 2.3 percent. Iluka Resources Ltd closed 1.8
percent lower.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 49.6 points to finish at
5,016.2 according to the latest data. The benchmark rose 0.7
percent on Monday.
Weak metals prices also hurt confidence in miners. Copper
slipped on Tuesday back towards an 18-month low after China's
flash PMI underscored fitful growth, fuelling concerns over
demand in the world's top metals consumer.
Defensives were also firmer, headed by leading
telecommunications provider Telstra Ltd rallying 1.7
percent. Consumer staples Woolworths Ltd and Wesfarmers
Ltd both jumped 1.7 percent and 2.8 percent
respectively.
The latest PMI release comes after data last week showed the
recovery in China's economy unexpectedly stumbled in the first
quarter.
"While the ASX 200 is strong, the remainder of the region
looks weak," said Chris Weston, chief market strategist at IG
Markets.
"European manufacturing and services PMIs will be the next
part of the growth jigsaw and expectations are for a relatively
unchanged picture in the April flash estimates."
U.S. stocks climbed on Monday as last week's sharp losses
brought buyers back to the market and Microsoft Corp
shares jumped after an activist investor took a stake in the
company.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index finished the
session up 0.7 percent, or 32.8 points to 4,516.5.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong Additional reporting by Michael Sin;
Editing by Eric Meijer)