SYDNEY, April 23 Australian shares are set to
open slightly higher on Tuesday after Wall Street stocks rose,
with investors awaiting Chinese manufacturing data for further
indication of the growth outlook for the world's second-largest
economy.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent
to 4,972.0, a 5.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close on Monday. The benchmark climbed 0.7 percent
on Monday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was not
updating in early trade due to technical issues.
* U.S. stocks climbed on Monday as last week's sharp losses
brought buyers back to the market and shares of Microsoft
jumped after an activist investor took a stake in the
company.
* Copper fell almost 1 percent on Monday, to trade close to
1-1/2 year lows amid disappointing global growth and higher
supply prospects.
* Spot iron ore prices may approach their lowest level for
the year this week with Chinese mills in no rush to stock up on
the steelmaking raw material given an uncertain outlook for
steel demand in the world's top consumer.
* The HSBC China flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for
April is due out at 0145 GMT on Tuesday.
* Gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd will report its
March quarter production on Tuesday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2241 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1562.5 0.47% 7.250
USD/JPY 99.3 0.1% 0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6946 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1426.45 0.09% 1.310
US CRUDE 89.3 0.12% 0.110
DOW JONES 14567.17 0.14% 19.66
ASIA ADRS 138.92 0.10% 0.14
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St gains with Microsoft; Netfix jumps after bell
* Brent oil rises above $100/bbl on equity gains
* Bargain hunters lift gold, gains may be short-lived
* Copper falls under $7,000 on growth, supply concerns
