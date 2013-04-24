(Adds details, comments, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, April 24 Australian shares
jumped 1.3 percent in midday trade on Wednesday, as banking
stocks soared and as benign inflation data strengthened the case
for more interest rate cuts.
Financials were led higher by Westpac Banking Corp
climbing 2.1 percent to A$32.36 and top lender the Commonwealth
Bank of Australia advancing 2 percent to A$71.45. Both
stocks were at an all-time high.
"It's basically all about the yield play in the market at
the moment, I think everyone's chasing those big banks for high
yields," said Stan Shamu, market strategist at IG Markets.
Investors are also starting to price in expectation for
potential further rate cuts, with the banking sector looking
more attractive, he said.
Data on Wednesday showed that Australia's first-quarter core
consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3 percent on-quarter, below a
0.5 percent rise forecast in a Reuters poll, narrowing the odds
of further interest rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of Australia
(RBA).
"It's a fairly benign reading," said Shamu.
"With such a reading coming out there's definitely talk of
room for further rate cuts, and whether or not the RBA will pull
the trigger it certainly seems that inflation is well under
control."
The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 65 points at 5,081.2
by 0158 GMT. The benchmark rose 1 percent on Tuesday.
Global miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
rose 1.4 percent and 1.9 percent respectively, partly recovering
from losses a day earlier.
Defensives were mostly stronger, food retailer Woolworths
Ltd climbed 1.6 percent while gas utility provider
Origin Energy Ltd inched up 0.4 percent.
Wall Street climbed on Tuesday in a broad rally, recovering
from sharp declines sparked by a "bogus" Associated Press tweet
about explosions at the White House.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.4
percent or 20.3 points to 4,536.8.
Air New Zealand Ltd, was up 5.6 percent to NZ$1.52,
a near one-month high, after it forecast full year normalised
earnings before tax of between NZ$235 million to NZ$260 million
on higher passenger numbers. In February it said only that it
expected to "comfortably exceed" 2011/12's NZ$91 million.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Billabong International Ltd dropped 2.1 percent
to an all-time low of A$0.47 after the battered surf-wear
company extended its exclusivity period for the Sycamore deal to
May 8.
(0200 GMT)
* Brambles Ltd jumped 1.8 percent to A$8.805 after
the pooling solutions company reaffirmed its full year
underlying profit outlook.
(0201 GMT)
(Reporting by Thuy Ong and Gyles Beckford; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)