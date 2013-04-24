(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 24 Australian shares rose 1.7 percent on Wednesday to close at their highest level in five weeks as financials soared after benign inflation data strengthened the case for more monetary policy easing and Wall Street rallied overnight.

Financials were led higher by Westpac Banking Corp, which climbed 2.5 percent to A$32.50, and top lender the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, which advanced 2.4 percent to A$71.70. Both stocks were at all-time highs.

The S&P/ASX 200 index soared 86.2 points to finish at 5,102.4, according to the latest data, its highest close since March 15. The benchmark rose 1 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index finished the session 0.5 percent or 22.5 points higher at an all-time closing high of 4,539.