SYDNEY, April 24 Australian shares are seen
rising on Wednesday after a broad rally on Wall St overnight,
but weak metals prices may hit miners, while investors will keep
an eye on local CPI data due out later.
* Local share price index futures rose 1 percent, a
35.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark rose 1 percent on Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.2
percent to 4,525.5 points in early trade.
* U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday in a broad rally,
recovering from sharp declines sparked by a "bogus" Associated
Press tweet about explosions at the White House.
* Copper fell to a fresh 18-month low on Tuesday as
disappointing economic data from top metals consumer China
reinforced conerns over prospects for demand.
* Gold fell more than 1 percent as a stronger dollar put
pressure on prices and as the outflow from the world's biggest
gold exchange-traded fund (EFT) accelerated and accentuated an
investor shift towards equities and other assets.
* Brent crude oil edged lower on Tuesday in reaction to weak
manufacturing data in China and Europe, but it closed above $100
a barrel for a second straight day as it drew come support from
strong gains in U.S. equity markets.
* Australia's CPI data is due out today at 0130 GMT.
Consumer prices are expected to remain benign with underlying
CPI well within the RBA's 2-3 pct target band.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2254 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1578.78 1.04% 16.280
USD/JPY 99.41 -0.05% -0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7065 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1413.01 0.05% 0.770
US CRUDE 89.5 0.36% 0.320
DOW JONES 14719.46 1.05% 152.29
ASIA ADRS 139.74 0.59% 0.82
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St jumps after recovery from Twitter-led drop
* U.S. crude oil futures settle at $88.01/BBL, up 0.32%
* Gold down on stronger dollar, EFT outflows
* Copper at fresh 1-1/2 year low on weak China data
