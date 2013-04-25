SYDNEY, April 26 Australian shares are poised
for a firm start on Friday tracking positive sentiment on Wall
Street on stronger-than-expected earnings and a large drop in
weekly jobless claims. Major mining stocks could lend support to
the market on strong metals prices.
BHP's shares are poised to open 2 percent higher, based on
trading in BHP ADRs on Wall Street.
* Stock index futures rose to 5,127, a 12 point
rise. The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 86.2 points to
finish at 5,102.4, on Wednesday. There was no trade on Thursday
25th the for ANZAC day public holiday in Australia and New
Zealand.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 4.68
points to 4,542.66 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, lifted by
stronger-than-expected earnings and a large drop in weeky
jobless claims. Amazon reported solid first-quarter
profits after the closing bell. Its shares fell 3.9 percent to
$264 in after-hours trading, more than offsetting the 2.2
percent gain in the regular session when the stock closed at
$274.70..
* Copper rose to a one-week high on Thursday, the
second day of gains, on signs of industry restocking in top
consumer China and hopes for more central bank easing after weak
economic data in Europe.
* Gold surged 2.5 percent on Thursday, its biggest daily
rise since June, as physical buyers kept scooping up the metal
at prices viewed as a bargain after bullion hit a two-year low
on April 15.
* Oil prices rose as much as $2 on Thursday as new reports
over Syria's possible use of chemical weapons stirred concerns
over stability in the Gulf region, while a wider rally in
commodity and equity markets fuelled buying.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2202 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1585.16 0.4% 6.370
USD/JPY 99.31 0.06% 0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7097 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1466.96 0.00% -0.030
US CRUDE 93.22 -0.45% -0.420
DOW JONES 14700.80 0.17% 24.50
ASIA ADRS 142.27 1.29% 1.81
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St rises on earnings, data, but record a hurdle [ .N]
* Oil gains on Syria, commods rally; Brent premium
* Gold jumps 2.5 pct for biggest one-day gain since June
* Copper hits 1-week high on China restocking
