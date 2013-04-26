(Adds details, comments)
SYDNEY, April 26 Australian shares reversed
earlier gains to finish the session 0.1 percent lower on Friday
as the financial sector took a breather from a recent rally,
offsetting advances made by miners on the back of strong metals
prices.
Despite the modest loss on the day, the market posted its
biggest weekly gain in well over a year as investors bought
beaten down stocks and dividend yield plays such as banks.
The financial sector, however, attracted sellers heading
into the weekend.
"The earlier buying momentum dried up," said Tim Waterer,
senior trader at CMC Markets.
"The pattern of trading today suggests there was perhaps
some reluctance to take new positions into the weekend,
particularly ahead of the U.S. GDP release."
The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 4.9 points to finish
at 5,097.5, according to the latest data. The benchmark closed
the week 3.4 percent higher, its biggest weekly jump since
December 2011. U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, lifted by
stronger-than-expected earnings and a large drop in weekly
jobless claims
The Australian market had rallied 1.7 on Wednesday to finish
at a 5-week high. Trading was closed on Thursday for the ANZAC
day public holiday in Australia and New Zealand.
Blue chip miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd
rallied 2.8 percent and 2.1 percent respectively.
Copper rose to a one-week high on Thursday on signs of
industry restocking in top consumer China, while gold surged 2.5
percent as physical buyers scooped up the metal at prices viewed
as a bargain after bullion hit a two-year low on April 15.
Gold miners were firmer on the day. Newcrest Mining Ltd
jumped 3.6 percent while Regis Resources Ltd
surged 11 percent. Small cap gold miner Tanami Gold
rebounded 59.1 percent to A$0.105 from its recent rout earlier
in the week. The goldminer put its West Australian Coyote mine
on hold following the sharp drop in the price of gold.
Financials retreated from earlier advances to finish the
session lower. Top lender the Commonwealth Bank of Australia
and National Australia Bank lost 1.2 percent
and 0.4 percent, respectively. Westpac Banking Corp
bucked the trend, edging up 0.2 percent.
"Today we've seen banks selling, pretty much everything
that's gone up for the past couple of months is selling today,"
said Damien Boey, equity strategist at Credit Suisse.
"The reason for that is that people are looking at the banks
and all of these yield plays and they're thinking that they're
getting too expensive."
Australia's GrainCorp Ltd jumped 7.9 percent after
the company agreed on Friday to a revised A$3.0 billion ($3.1
billion) bid from U.S.-based Archer Daniels Midland Co,
ceding control of Australia's largest independent grains handler
after a six-month courtship.
Shares in Australia's Discovery Metals Ltd were
suspended after its managing director said the company has
received no new bid from former suitor Cathay Fortune, and said
the Chinese firm's disparaging comments this week were part of
an effort to snap up its Botswana copper project cheaply.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.2
percent or 9.7 points to a record closing high of 4,548.7.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)