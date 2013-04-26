(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, April 26 Australian shares reversed
earlier gains to finish the session 0.1 percent lower, as
financial sector took a breather from a recent rally, offsetting
advances made by miners on the back of strong metals prices.
Despite the modest loss on the day, the market posted its
biggest weekly gain in well over a year. Bluechip miners BHP
Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd rose 2.8
percent and 2.1 percent respectively.
Financials retreated from earlier advances. Top lender the
Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia
Bank lost 1.2 percent and 0.4 percent respectively.
Westpac Banking Corp bucked the trend, rising 0.2
percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 4.9 points to finish
at 5,097.5, according to the latest data. The benchmark closed
the week 3.4 percent higher, its biggest weekly jump since
December 2011.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index finished the
session 0.2 percent or 9.7 points higher to an all-time closing
high of 4,548.7.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)