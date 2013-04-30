CORRECTED-China May official services PMI rises to 54.5 vs 54.0 in April
BEIJING, May 31 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in May from the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.
SYDNEY, May 1 Australian shares are seen holding a tight range in early trade on Wednesday, with weak metal prices offsetting a positive lead from Wall Street as investors wait on the release of Chinese manufacturing data. * Stock index futures edged up 0.1 percent to 5,172.0, which is still at a 19.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. Australian shares climbed 1.3 percent on Tuesday to close at their highest level in almost five years, led by sharp gains in the financial sector. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index shed 2.1 points to 4,612.3 in early trade. * U.S. stocks rose moderately on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 ending at another all-time closing high on a jump in Apple and encouraging economic data. * Copper fell on Tuesday, recording its steepest monthly loss in nearly a year, as concerns about the pace of global growth weighed on industrial metals, but falls were limited by prospects of further monetary easing. * China, Australia's biggest export market, is due to release the official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) at 0100 GMT, which is expected to hit a 12-month high. * Rio Tinto Alcan said it has suspended anode production at its 424,000-tonne-per-year Alma aluminum smelter in northern Quebec while it investigates the cause of a accident overnight that killed a worker at the facility. * Leighton Holdings Ltd said its Habtoor Leighton Group had been awarded an AED250 million oilfield infrastructure contract in Abu Dhabi. * Most Asian markets are closed for holidays. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2257 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1597.57 0.25% 3.960 USD/JPY 97.39 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6734 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1474.55 -0.14% -2.050 US CRUDE 93.12 -0.36% -0.340 DOW JONES 14839.80 0.14% 21.05 ASIA ADRS 143.62 0.27% 0.39 ------------------------------------------------------------- * S&P 500 ends at record high on Apple, economic data * Oil tumbles on weak U.S., euro zone economic reports * Gold falls ahead of central banks' policy meetings * Copper shows steepest monthly fall since last May For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Pullin)
SINGAPORE, May 31 Total bank lending in Singapore in April rose 7.0 percent from a year earlier, helped by increases in loans to financial institutions as well as housing and bridging loans, central bank data showed on Wednesday.