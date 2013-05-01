(Updates to open)
SYDNEY, May 1 Australian shares slipped 0.4
percent in early trade on Wednesday, with weak metal prices
offsetting a positive lead from Wall Street and weighing on
miners, as investors wait on the release of Chinese
manufacturing data for further direction.
Global miner BHP Billiton dropped 1.2 percent,
while rival Rio Tinto Ltd lost 1.0 percent.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 20.5 points
to 5,170.7 by 0014 GMT. The market climbed 1.3 percent on
Tuesday to close at its highest level in almost five years, led
by sharp gains in the financial sector.
China's official Purchasing Managers' Index is due later in
the day and will be closely scrutinized by traders after the
world's second-largest economy unexpectedly stumbled in the
first quarter. China is Australia's biggest export market.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index shed 0.1
percent, or 2.4 points, to 4,612.0.
