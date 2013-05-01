(Updates to open) SYDNEY, May 1 Australian shares slipped 0.4 percent in early trade on Wednesday, with weak metal prices offsetting a positive lead from Wall Street and weighing on miners, as investors wait on the release of Chinese manufacturing data for further direction. Global miner BHP Billiton dropped 1.2 percent, while rival Rio Tinto Ltd lost 1.0 percent. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 20.5 points to 5,170.7 by 0014 GMT. The market climbed 1.3 percent on Tuesday to close at its highest level in almost five years, led by sharp gains in the financial sector. China's official Purchasing Managers' Index is due later in the day and will be closely scrutinized by traders after the world's second-largest economy unexpectedly stumbled in the first quarter. China is Australia's biggest export market. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index shed 0.1 percent, or 2.4 points, to 4,612.0. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)