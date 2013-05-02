SYDNEY May 3 Australian shares are set to open higher, buoyed by strong bank earnings and supported by a cut in European interest rates to a record low and a positive lead from Wall Street.

* Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent to a 19-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.7 percent on Thursday.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5 percent to 4,550.8 in early trade.

* Westpac Banking Corp, Australia's third-largest lender, reported a forecast-beating 10 percent rise in first-half profit on Friday, as the bank's Australian business recorded double digit earnings growth.

* Macquarie Group Ltd, Australia's top investment bank, beat forecasts with a 17 percent rise in full-year profit as cost cutting and strength in its annuity-style businesses outweighed lingering weakness in capital markets.

* The European Central Bank cut interest rates for the first time in 10 months, by a quarter percentage point to a record low 0.50 percent, and held out the possibility of further policy action to support the recession-hit euro zone economy.

* U.S. stocks closed about 1 percent higher on Thursday, led by tech shares, after weekly jobless claims figures pointed to improving labor market conditions a day before the closely watched monthly payroll report.

* Gold rose as the European Central Bank cut its interest rate for the first time in 10 months, affirming the metal's inflation-hedge appeal a day after the Federal Reserve said it would keep up its bond purchases to spur growth.

* London copper also rose slightly as investors bought after recent declines after the ECB cut interest rates to an all-time low, although gains were capped by worries about global growth and surplus supply.

* Australia's first quarter Producer Price Index (PPI) is due out later on Friday.

