SYDNEY, May 6 Australian shares are set to rise
at the open on Monday, buoyed by strong base metals and oil
prices, after surprisingly robust U.S. April jobs data raised
investor confidence.
* Local share price index futures gained 1.1
percent, a 53.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark finished largely flat on
Friday, shedding 0.5 points.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.6
percent to 4,571.7 in early trade.
* The Dow and S&P 500 advanced to all-time closing highs on
Friday, with major indexes jumping 1 percent after an
unexpectedly strong April jobs report eased concerns about an
economic slowdown.
* Copper rose more than 6 percent on Friday, its strongest
daily gain in 18 months, as economic stimulus moves by central
banks raised investor confidence over growth of industrial
metals demand.
* Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Friday that
Archer Daniels Midland Co's planned A$3.0 billion ($3.1
billion) acquisition of Australia's GrainCorp Ltd
should yield benefits for the U.S. agribusiness company in the
coming years.
* Australia's Q1 retail sales, inflation and job
advertisements figures are due on Monday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2232 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1614.42 1.05% 16.830
USD/JPY 99.18 0.14% 0.140
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7399 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1469.7 -0.03% -0.500
US CRUDE 96.4 0.83% 0.790
DOW JONES 14973.96 0.96% 142.38
ASIA ADRS 143.79 0.84% 1.20
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Dow, S&P 500 at record levels after jobs report
* Oil rallies to three-week high on strong US jobs data
* Gold flat after U.S. jobs data, up slightly for week
* Copper leaps 6 pct on stimulus push, jobs data
