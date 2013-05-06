(Updates to open)
SYDNEY May 6 Australian shares rallied 1
percent in early trade on Monday, buoyed by Wall St notching
record highs after a surprisingly robust U.S. non-farms payroll
report raised investor confidence and metals prices firmed.
Financials opened firmer, with Westpac Banking Corp
adding 1.1 percent while top lender the Commonwealth Bank of
Australia rose 0.9 percent.
Global miners BHP Billiton Ltd jumped 2.5 percent
while rival Rio Tinto Ltd climbed 3.1 percent.
Non-farm payrolls rose by 165,000 last month and the
unemployment rate fell to 7.5 percent, a four-year low, from 7.6
percent, the government said. In addition, hiring was much
stronger than previously thought in February and March.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 53.4 points
to 5,182.9 by 0011 GMT. The index fell 0.6 percent last week and
finished flat on Friday.
The Dow and S&P 500 advanced to all-time closing highs on
Friday, with major indexes jumping 1 percent after the
unexpectedly strong April jobs report eased fears of an economic
slowdown.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.5
percent, or 24.6 points to 4,568.9.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)