SYDNEY May 6 Australian shares rallied 1.1
percent on Monday, buoyed by Wall Street's record highs after a
surprisingly robust U.S. jobs report and as metal prices firmed,
though weaker-than-expected retail sales figures trimmed gains.
Global miners BHP Billiton Ltd jumped 2.9 percent
while rival Rio Tinto Ltd soared 3.1 percent as copper
rose more than 6 percent on Friday. Small cap miner Mirabela
Nickel Ltd surged 22.7 percent.
Financials were firmer with top lender Commonwealth Bank of
Australia added 1.4 percent while National Australia
Bank rose 0.5 percent. Westpac Banking Corp
bucked the trend, slipping 0.1 percent.
Australian retail turnover for March fell 0.4 percent
contrary to forecasts by a Reuters poll that centred on a rise
of 0.2 percent on the month. Retail turnover was up 2.2 percent
for the quarter.
"There's still a 50/50 call for a rate cut tomorrow
following the retail sales spending figures, so the chance for a
rate cut hasn't moved too much," said Steven Daghlian, market
analyst at Commonwealth Securities.
Australian job advertisements in newspapers and on the
Internet fell for a second straight month in April in a sign
firms are still cautious on hiring despite evidence of a revival
in consumer demand.
The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 53.6 points to 5,183.1
by 0217 GMT after hitting an intraday high of 5,201.3. The
market last traded above 5,200 points in July 2008. The index
fell 0.6 percent last week and finished flat on Friday.
"The retail spending figures that came out were worse than
expected, but we did initially see the Australian market
pullback a little from heights of about 1.2 percent," Daghlian
said.
" If you take the quarter as a whole, it's the best
start for the new year to retail spending that we've had in
about 12 years, so it's still seen as a positive."
The benchmark index was trading slightly higher than the
rest of the region, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan was up 0.9 percent.
Oil and gas explorers were stronger after prices jumped more
than $1 on Friday. Woodside Petroleum Ltd and Santos
Ltd rallied 1.7 percent and 1 percent respectively.
Karoon Gas Australia Ltd soared 21.8 percent.
The Dow and S&P 500 advanced to all-time closing highs on
Friday, with major indexes jumping 1 percent after the
unexpectedly strong April jobs report eased fears of an economic
slowdown.
Growth in China's services sector slowed sharply in April to
its lowest point since August 2011, a private sector survey
showed on Monday, in fresh evidence that economic revival will
remain modest and may be facing wider risks.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.7
percent or 34.1 points to 4,578.2.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Shares in Australia's Lynas Corp Ltd, which has a
rare earth plant in Malaysia, climbed 17.4 percent to A$0.59
after the National Front coalition won re-election, fending off
an opposition challenge that had unerved investors.
"There was a concern that the opposition would move fairly
quickly against Lynas giving that there were a number of groups
actively protesting against the plant," said Michael McCarthy,
chief market strategist at CMC Markets.
"The re-election of the government means the continuation of
the current situation and it removes some of the risk from their
Malaysian operations."
(0221 GMT)
* Boral Ltd lost 2.4 percent to A$4.56 after the
building materials maker warned that continued weakness in the
domestic housing market would impact on full year results.
(0222 GMT)
* Australia's GrainCorp Ltd fell 0.5 percent to
A$12.73. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Friday that
Archer Daniels Midland Co's planned A$3.0 billion ($3.1
billion) acquisition of GrainCorp should yield benefits for the
U.S. agribusiness company in the coming years.
(0222 GMT)
