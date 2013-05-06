SYDNEY, May 7 Australian shares are set to open firmer on Tuesday after Wall Street closed at another record high and metals prices gained, although investors may be cautious ahead of a central bank rate setting meeting. * Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, a 9.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent in early trade to 4,610.1 points. * The S&P 500 closed at another record high, pushing further above 1,600 as financial shares led the way after Bank of America settled a long running dispute with bond insurer MBIA. * Brent crude oil rose more than 1 percent on Monday, surpassing $105 a barrel in choppy trade as Israeli air strikes on Syria prompted worries about Middle East supply to trump concern that global economic weakness may curb demand. * Gold eased in quiet trade on continued outflows in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds, and investors were still weighing the metal's inflation-hedge appeal after last week's encouraging U.S. jobs data. * Shanghai copper futures jumped by their 5 percent daily limit, tracking sharp gains in London in the previous session after a strong U.S. employment report renewed confidence in the global economy. * The Reserve Bank of Australia is due to meet on Tuesday at 0430 GMT. A Reuters poll of 21 economists last week found only four were tipping an easing, but markets think it will be a closer call and are pricing in a 50-50 chance of an easing in the cash rate to 2.75 percent. * Australian trade balance and house prices data are due out at 0130 GMT. * Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd will hold its annual general meeting later in the day. * S&P 500 closes at record again; financials, Apple lead * Oil rises to over $105 per barrel on Mideast tensions * Gold eases in low volume, ETF outflows in focus * Shanghai copper limit up on US jobs data boost For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)