(Adds details, comments)
SYDNEY May 7 Australian shares ended 0.2
percent lower on Tuesday after the central bank decided to cut
rates, spurring a modest recovery in financials from the day's
lows, while New Zealand's benchmark index hit a record closing
high.
The Reserve Bank of Australia cut its main cash rate a
quarter point to a record low of 2.75 percent on Tuesday and
signalled there was room to ease further to support the economy,
given low inflation and an historically high currency.
"I think it was appropriate for the Reserve to provide a bit
more confidence that when the mining investment boom starts to
wane the rest of the economy will fill the gap," said Shane
Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital Investors.
"I can't say I'm particularly surprised."
Top lender the Commonwealth Bank of Australia and
Westpac Banking Corp lost 1.9 percent and 1.8 percent,
respectively, after posting strong gains on the back of
dividend- and earnings-driven rallies to all-time highs last
week.
National Australia Bank dropped 1.6 percent.
Australia's largest bank by asset lowered its variable mortgage
rate by 25 basis points on Tuesday, passing on the full
quarter-point cut in the official cash rate.
"We saw banks bounce back," said Michael McCarthy, chief
market strategist at CMC Markets.
"However, we're now seeing a moderation of that. The
market's given up half of those immediate gains."
The average dividend yield for the big four banks is some
5.1 percent, compared to between 3 to 4 percent yields for
12-month maturity depositor accounts. An interest rate cut to
record lows will make stocks with high yields attractive to
investors.
However, fund managers and investors were still digesting
the implications of the rate cut and the central bank's
statement while traders continue to push the market around,
McCarthy noted.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 12.5 points to finish at
5,143.7 after hitting a low of 5,118.9 during the session. The
index rose 0.5 percent on Monday. A total of 662.8 million
shares traded hands in another subdued session.
Consumer retail staples Woolworths Ltd and
Wesfarmers, which have relatively high yields of 3.6
percent and 4 percent, respectively, fell 2.1 percent and 1.4
percent.
Telstra Ltd, another high yielding stock, fell 1
percent to A$5.01 after the top telecommunications provider
secured spectrum licences in the 700 mhz and 2.5 ghz bands.
Global miners were firmer and helped limit the losses on the
benchmark index after copper rose for a third straight session
to its highest in three weeks on Tuesday.
BHP Billiton Ltd climbed 2.4 percent while rival
Rio Tinto Ltd rallied 2.1 percent.
Rio Tinto is set to press on with plans to boost production
at its Australian mines by a quarter in 2015, shrugging off
pressure to slow spending and conserve cash as the commodity
boom cools.
Linc Energy tumbled 17.8 percent after it decided
to delay a well in Alaska.
On Wall Street, the S&P500 closed at another record high on
Monday, pushing further above 1,600 as financial shares led the
way after Bank of America's settlement with MBIA.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index finished the
session 0.6 percent or 25.5 points higher at a record closing
high of 4,621.7.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Additional reporting by Michael Sin;
Editing by Kim Coghill)