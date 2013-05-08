(Updates to close) SYDNEY, May 8 Australian shares climbed 1.1 percent to their highest in nearly five years on Wednesday, with miners leading the gains, as sentiment was buoyed by better-than-expected trade data from China, Australia's biggest export market. China's exports rose 14.7 in April from a year ago, beating expectations and possibly easing some of the concerns about weakness in the recovery of the world's second-largest economy, though doubts remain over the strength of real demand. Global miner BHP Billiton Ltd climbed 2.1 percent, while rival Rio Tinto Ltd jumped 2.6 percent. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, the world's fourth biggest iron ore miner, rallied 6.0 percent. Smaller iron ore producers Atlas Iron Ltd and Aquila Resources Ltd surged 13.2 percent and 14.6 respectively. The S&P/ASX 200 index added 57.8 points to 5,201.5 according to the latest data. The benchmark closed 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, paring losses in the wake of the central bank decision. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent to a new record closing high of 4,640.3. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)