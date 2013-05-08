SYDNEY, May 9 Australian shares are set to rise on Thursday after Wall Street extended its record run, with miners likely to make further gains as trade data from top consumer China boosted copper prices. * Australia's stock index futures rose 0.3 percent to 5,205.0, a 5.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark jumped 1.1 percent on Wednesday with miners leading the gains, buoyed by better than expected trade data from China. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index came off slightly in early trade, losing 1.5 points to 4,638.8. * The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high for a fifth day on Wednesday in a broad rally that keeps surprising investors with its longevity and resilience. * Copper prices rose to their highest level in more than three weeks on Wednesday, as strong trade data from top consumer China fueled hopes of demand revival, although uncertainty about the global economic growth kept gains in check. * National Australia Bank, the country's largest bank by assets, reported a 3.1 percent rise in first-half profit on Thursday, as higher earnings in its Australian personal and wholesale banking units were constrained by losses in its UK business. * Global miner Rio Tinto holds its annual meeting in Australia. Investors will watch for any comment on how soon the miner will complete an iron ore expansion to 360 million tonnes a year, and any asset sales. * Australia will release employment figures for April at 0130 GMT. The jobless rate ticked up to a three-year peak of 5.6 pct in March and a further increase would add to the case for another cut in interest rates. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2250 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1632.69 0.41% 6.730 USD/JPY 98.9 -0.08% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7674 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1471.85 -0.02% -0.340 US CRUDE 96.52 -0.10% -0.100 DOW JONES 15105.12 0.32% 48.92 ASIA ADRS 146.07 1.31% 1.89 ------------------------------------------------------------- * S&P 500 ends at record for 5th day; Groupon up late * Oil ends mixed, Brent/WTI at narrowest in 2-plus years * Gold up over 1 pct on dollar drop, physical demand * Copper gains as China data boosts demand optimism For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Pullin)