SYDNEY, May 9 Australian shares edged down 0.1
percent at the open on Thursday, coming off a nearly five-year
closing high with Australian and NewZealand Banking Group
falling sharply as its shares went ex-dividend.
ANZ fell 3.2 percent to A$30.44, weighing on the index, but
miners made further gains after trade data from top copper
consumer China boosted prices of the metal.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.5 point at 5,197.3
as of 0011 GMT. The benchmark jumped 1.1 percent on Wednesday
with miners leading the gains, buoyed by better-than-expected
trade data from China.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index lost 0.2
percent to 4,632.3, backing off from an all-time high hit in the
previous session.
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Edmund Klamann)