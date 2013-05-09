(Updates to close) SYDNEY, May 9 Australian shares ended almost flat Thursday, slightly backing off from a nearly 5-year high hit earlier in the session, as inflation data out of China prompted investor concern about subdued demand in Australia's biggest export market. China posted slightly higher consumer price inflation for April, which was still below the central bank's 3 percent forecast, while its producer prices dropped 2.6 percent, falling for a 14th consecutive month. On the local front, Australian employment surged by 50,100 in April, a resoundingly upbeat report which contrasted with the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) decision to cut interest rates to a record low of 2.75 percent this week. The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 1.4 points to 5,198.4, according to the latest data. The benchmark jumped 1.1 percent on Wednesday, buoyed by better-than-expected trade data from China which boosted prices of base metals. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index ended nearly flat at 4,639.3, shedding 0.9 point, just slightly shy of an all-time high hit in the previous session. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)